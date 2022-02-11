Covid-19 pandemic: Himachal Pradesh reports nine deaths, 499 new cases

Nine people succumbed to Covid in on Friday, pushing the death toll to 4,058, while 499 new cases took the infection tally to 2,79,697, a health official said.

The deaths included six women and three men in the age group of 40 to 83 years, he said.

Five deaths were reported from Shimla, two from Mandi and one each from Kangra and Hamirpur, he added.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state decreased to 4,132 on Friday from 4,344 on Thursday, the official said.

Besides, 702 more patients recovered from the viral disease. With this, the total number of recoveries in stands at 2,71,486, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)