Child rights body asks Delhi govt to shut schools till pollution reduces

The Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked the to shut schools till air quality in the capital improves.

The capital's air quality has deteriorated to 'severe' in the last few days, according to Central Control Board (CPCB) data.

Air in the 'severe' category affects healthy people and seriously impacts children and those with existing diseases, according to the CPCB.

The apex child rights body said it had taken a serious view of the matter and expressed concern over the 'severe' air quality impacting the health of children.

NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo has written to the chief secretary and strongly recommended considering appropriate action. He has urged the to consider shutting schools in the interest of the children till air quality in the national capital improves.

