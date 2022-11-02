Child rights body asks Delhi govt to shut schools till pollution reduces

-
ALSO READ
Post-Diwali air quality better than 2021 in several cities, shows CPCB data
Specially abled child barred from boarding IndiGo flight, NCPCR seeks FIR
CPCB readies 40 teams to track polluters as NCR air quality worsens
Delhi records second-best air quality in October since 2015: CPCB data
Delhi's AQI settled mostly under 'moderate' category in September: CPCB
-
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked the Delhi government to shut schools till air quality in the national capital improves.
The national capital's air quality has deteriorated to 'severe' in the last few days, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.
Air pollution in the 'severe' category affects healthy people and seriously impacts children and those with existing diseases, according to the CPCB.
The apex child rights body said it had taken a serious view of the matter and expressed concern over the 'severe' air quality impacting the health of children.
NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo has written to the chief secretary and strongly recommended considering appropriate action. He has urged the Delhi government to consider shutting schools in the interest of the children till air quality in the national capital improves.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 16:49 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU