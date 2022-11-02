JUST IN
Morbi bridge ropes were not replaced, only repainted: Public prosecutor
Child rights body asks Delhi govt to shut schools till pollution reduces
India will give immediate response to those who cast evil eye: Defence MoS
Morbi bridge collapse: Gujarat observes state-wide mourning for victims
Hyderabad, NCR, Bengaluru top choices for NRIs investing in houses: survey
Rs 23,380 cr needed to upgrade grade A offices in four metros: JLL report
SC dismisses plea against Justice Chandrachud, terms it 'misconceived'
Special court grants bail to Russian 'hacker' who manipulated JEE last year
Tamil Nadu Heavy rains: Holiday for schools in Chennai and Ranipet
Delhi: PM Modi to inaugurate 3024 newly constructed EWS flats at Kalkaji
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
UK PM Sunak reverses decision on COP27, says will attend climate summit
Morbi bridge ropes were not replaced, only repainted: Public prosecutor
Business Standard

Child rights body asks Delhi govt to shut schools till pollution reduces

Air pollution in the 'severe' category affects healthy people and seriously impacts children and those with existing diseases, according to the CPCB

Topics
pollution | Delhi government | Air Quality Index

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Pollution
The apex child rights body said it had taken a serious view of the matter and expressed concern over the 'severe' air quality impacting the health of children

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked the Delhi government to shut schools till air quality in the national capital improves.

The national capital's air quality has deteriorated to 'severe' in the last few days, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Air pollution in the 'severe' category affects healthy people and seriously impacts children and those with existing diseases, according to the CPCB.

The apex child rights body said it had taken a serious view of the matter and expressed concern over the 'severe' air quality impacting the health of children.

NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo has written to the chief secretary and strongly recommended considering appropriate action. He has urged the Delhi government to consider shutting schools in the interest of the children till air quality in the national capital improves.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on pollution

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 16:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.