JUST IN
Tamil Nadu Heavy rains: Holiday for schools in Chennai and Ranipet
Delhi: PM Modi to inaugurate 3024 newly constructed EWS flats at Kalkaji
New dad Rafael Nadal doesn't care about playing for the No. 1 rank
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt walks with Rahul Gandhi
Gyanvapi case: Notice to VVSS chief over 'power of attorney' to CM Yogi
Voting underway for 1st phase polls to elect panches, sarpanches in Haryana
Media associations condemn police searches at offices of The Wire
President Droupadi Murmu to visit three northeastern states from Wednesday
LG launches Operation Clean Delhi, inaugurates new multi-level car parking
EOW to probe allegations against firm owned by ex-CM Trivendra Rawat's aide
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Morbi bridge collapse effect: Licenses of 25 boats suspended in Dwarka
Business Standard

SC dismisses plea against Justice Chandrachud, terms it 'misconceived'

The Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking to restrain its seniormost judge, Justice D Y Chandrachud, from taking oath as the CJI on November 9 by terming the entire petition "misconceived".

Topics
D Y Chandrachud | CJI | Supreme Court

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Justice D Y Chandrachud
Justice D Y Chandrachud

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea seeking to restrain its seniormost judge, Justice D Y Chandrachud, from taking oath as the Chief Justice of India on November 9 by terming the entire petition "misconceived".

"Having heard the counsel, we see no reason to hear.... We find the entire petition to be misconceived," a bench of the apex court said.

Earlier, the bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit agreed to hear the plea during the day itself, instead of Thursday.

"Get the paper books for my brother and sister (justices S Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi). We will list the matter at 12.45 pm today itself," the CJI said.

Justice Chandrachud, the CJI-designate, is set to take oath as the 50th Chief Justice of India on November 9.

The plea was filed by one Mursalin Asijith Shaikh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on D Y Chandrachud

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 14:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.