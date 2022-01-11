China confirms 14th round of Sino-India military-level talks on Jan 12

-
ALSO READ
India-China military talks on LAC troop pullback hit a hurdle
India, China militaries hold talks to resolve border dispute
India, China to soon hold military talks to resolve border issues: Report
India, China to hold 12th round of military-level talks on Saturday
Eastern Ladakh row: India, China hold 13th round of military talks
-
China said on Tuesday that the current situation on the border areas with India was "stable" as it confirmed that the 14th round of Corps Commander-level talks to discuss the disengagement process in the remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh will be held on Wednesday.
The remarks by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin came a day after sources in the security establishment in New Delhi said that India is looking forward to "constructive" dialogue with China to resolve issues in remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh, ahead of the 14th round of military talks between the two sides on the 20-month row.
Asked whether China can confirm the meeting and its expectations, Wang, during a media briefing here, said: As agreed by both sides, China and India on January 12th will hold the 14th Commander level meeting on the Chinese side of the Maldo meeting site.
"Currently, the situation on the border areas is stable on the whole and the two sides are in dialogue and communication through diplomatic and military channels, he said.
Wang said China hopes that India will help the situation move from an emergency mode to a regular daily based management phase.
According to the sources in New Delhi, the 'Senior Highest Military Commander Level' talks between India and China will take place on January 12 at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point, on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.
India is looking forward to "constructive" dialogue with China to resolve issues in remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh, they said, adding that major focus of the talks will be on disengagement in the Hot Springs area.
The Indian side is expected to press for disengagement as soon as possible in all the remaining friction points including resolution of issues in Depsang Bulge and Demchok.
The 13th round of military talks took place on October 10, 2021 and they ended in a stalemate.
Both sides failed to make any headway in the talks with the Indian Army saying after the dialogue that the "constructive suggestions" made by it were neither agreeable to the Chinese side nor it could provide any "forward-looking" proposals.
In their virtual diplomatic talks on November 18, India and China agreed to hold the 14th round of military talks at an early date to achieve the objective of complete disengagement in remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh.
The eastern Ladakh border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas.
As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process last year in the north and south banks of the Pangong lake and in the Gogra area.
Each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the sensitive sector.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU