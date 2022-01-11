Marriage gives legal right to expect reasonable sexual relations: Delhi HC

-
ALSO READ
Bill likely on increasing legal marriage age of women from 18 to 21: Report
Beyond the age barrier
Allahabad High Court asks govt to consider uniform civil code across India
Alibaba fires 10 staffers for leaking sexual assault accusations
Prosecutors drop sexual assault case against Alibaba manager
-
Observing the difference between married and unmarried relationships, the Delhi High Court said on Monday that marriage gives a legal right to expect reasonable sexual relations from the partner.
Hearing a batch of pleas on marital rape, Justice C. Hari Shankar noted that there is a qualitative difference and expectation of conjugal relationship for both parties.
"We are not recognising the difference if we are saying that they are at par. When a party gets married, each has an expectation, and to an extent a right also, to expect normal sexual relationship from each other, which does not exist if there is no marriage," observed the bench also comprising Justice Rajiv Shakdher.
However, Justice Shankar also said that there is no denying the fact that marital rapes should be punished.
"There is no compromise with a woman's right to sexual and bodily integrity. A husband has no business to compel," he said.
He also said that there is no concept of marital rape in India. "If it is rape -- marital, non-marital or of any kind -- it has to be punished. Repeated use of the word, according to me, obfuscates the actual issue," he added.
Further arguments will continue on Tuesday.
Recently, the Gujarat High Court had issued notices to the state and the Centre in response to a PIL challenging the constitutional validity of marital rape.
The PIL challenged Section 375(2) of IPC which exonerates a husband from the punishment of rape for forcible physical relations with his legally wedded wife without her consent.
--IANS
jw/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU