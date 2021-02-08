China coronavirus update: Mainland reports 14 new imported Covid cases

The Chinese mainland reported 14 new imported Covid-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 4,804, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Shanghai and Guangdong each reported seven new imported cases, said the commission, Xinhua news agency reported.

Of all the imported cases, 4,527 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery and 277 remained hospitalized, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

--IANS

int/

