Britain coronavirus update: Another 15,845 Covid cases, 373 deaths recorded

Another 15,845 people in Britain have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 3,945,680, according to official figures released on Sunday.
The country also reported another 373 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 112,465. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test, Xinhua news agency reported.
The figures recorded on the weekends are usually lower due to the delay in reporting in some regions.
Earlier on Sunday, the British Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said on Twitter that "surge testing" is being deployed in more areas where cases of coronavirus variants have been found.
The DHSC said additional surge testing and sequencing is being deployed to targeted areas around Worcestershire, an area in Sefton, and areas in Bristol and South Gloucestershire.
"Surge testing is in addition to existing extensive testing, and in combination with following the lockdown rules and remembering hands-face-space, will help to monitor and suppress the spread of the virus," the department said in a statement.
Meanwhile, more than 12 million people in Britain have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest official figures.
British Health Secretary Matt Hancock has confirmed that Britain remains "on track" to complete the vaccination of the top priority groups, which cover 15 million people, by mid-February.
Downing Street has confirmed that all British adults aged 50 and older are expected to be offered a first dose of the coronavirus vaccine by early May. Britain aims to offer all adults their first dose by autumn.
England is currently under the third national lockdown since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country. Similar restriction measures are also in place in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
