JUST IN
Uttar Pradesh govt launches campaign to empower underprivileged girls
Put conversion matter before five-judge bench, says fresh application in SC
UNGA President Csaba Korosi arrives in India on a three-day visit
CM Arvind Kejriwal urges Centre to provide 1,300 MGD of water to Delhi
India's dream of 'techade' to be fulfilled by innovators, their patents: PM
Made-in-India weapon systems highlight of Indian Army's 'Exercise Topchi'
Urgently address gaps in leprosy services disrupted by Covid pandemic: WHO
AIX Connect Lucknow-Kolkata flight aborts take off after bird-hit; grounded
President unveils 'Udyan Utsav 2023'; 'Amrit Udyan' open for public Tuesday
Earthquake of 6.3 magnitude jolts parts of Pak; epicentre in Tajikistan
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Uttar Pradesh govt launches campaign to empower underprivileged girls
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

China grants conditional approval for two homegrown Covid-19 drugs

The applications for the innovative drugs XIANNUOXIN and VV116 were submitted by Simcere and a subsidiary of Shanghai Junshi Biosciences, respectively

Topics
Coronavirus Vaccine | Coronavirus | China

IANS  |  Beijing 

vaccine
The administration also required the holders of marketing approval for the drugs to continue relevant research, fulfill conditional requirements within the specified time, and submit follow-up research results promptly

China has conducted emergency reviews and granted conditional approval for two homegrown drugs for COVID-19 treatment, the National Medical Products Administration said on Sunday.

The applications for the innovative drugs XIANNUOXIN and VV116 were submitted by Simcere and a subsidiary of Shanghai Junshi Biosciences, respectively, according to a statement released on the administration's website.

Both XIANNUOXIN and VV116 are oral small-molecule drugs intended to be used for the treatment of adults infected with mild to moderate COVID-19. When taking the drugs, patients should strictly follow their doctors' guidance and the instructions relating to the drugs, Xinhua News Agency reported quoting the administration.

The administration also required the holders of marketing approval for the drugs to continue relevant research, fulfill conditional requirements within the specified time, and submit follow-up research results promptly.

--IANS

int/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus Vaccine

First Published: Sun, January 29 2023. 19:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU