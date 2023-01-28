Maharashtra records 17 new Covid cases in a day; active tally at 80

on Saturday recorded 17 new cases that raised the tally of infections to 81,37,120, an official from the state health department said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,421, while the count of recoveries reached 79,88,619 after 18 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the official said.

With this, the state is left with 80 active cases, of which Pune accounts for the highest number of 18 cases, followed by Mumbai with 14 and Thane 10, he said.

As many as 8,692 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the number of tests conducted across the state to 8,62,29,962, the official said.

According to a health department report, Mumbai circle reported the highest seven new cases, followed by four cases in Pune, three in Akola, and one case each in Nashik, Latur and Kolhapur.

The recovery rate in the state stands at 98.18 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.82 per cent, it said.

As many as 6,13,962 passengers arrived at Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur international airports and of these, 13,912 underwent RT-PCR test.

At least 28 international flyers tested positive for the infection at the airports. The latest passenger who tested positive is from Gujarat, the department said.

figures of are as follows: Positive cases: 81,37,120; fresh cases: 17; death toll: 1,48,421; recoveries: 79,88,619; active cases: 80; total tests: 8,62,29,962.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)