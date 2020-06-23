JUST IN
Covid-19 might push 120 mn children into poverty in South Asia: UNICEF
Business Standard

China proposes to 'fast track' movement of people, goods from India, Russia

Reuters  |  Beijing/ Hong Kong 

China, flag
The Chinese government's top diplomat Wang Yi on Tuesday proposed a "fast track" arrangement for the movement of people and goods with India and Russia.

Ministers from China, Russia and India should together discuss trade, energy, transport, education and health, Wang said in a statement on the foreign ministry's website.

First Published: Tue, June 23 2020. 20:06 IST

