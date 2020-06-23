-
ALSO READ
IndiGo may expand cargo ops to China, Malaysia to ferry essential goods
China must use diplomacy to settle border issues with India: US House panel
Govt likely to fast-track import restrictions on 371 Chinese goods
Rajnath leaves for Russia amid China row; to press for S-400 delivery
Jaishankar stresses on need to follow ethos of intl relations at RIC meet
-
China proposes to 'fast track' movement of people, goods from India, Russia
Ministers from China, Russia and India should together discuss trade, energy, transport, education and health, Wang said in a statement on the foreign ministry's website
Topics
China | India China relations | India Russia
Reuters |
https://mybs.in/2YO3xMj
Ministers from China, Russia and India should together discuss trade, energy, transport, education and health, Wang said in a statement on the foreign ministry's website.
The Chinese government's top diplomat Wang Yi on Tuesday proposed a "fast track" arrangement for the movement of people and goods with India and Russia.
Ministers from China, Russia and India should together discuss trade, energy, transport, education and health, Wang said in a statement on the foreign ministry's website.
First Published: Tue, June 23 2020. 20:06 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU