China reports spurt of Delta strain 'sub-lineage' cases of Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
Mexico reports first case of Covid variant Omicron in S Africa returnee
World races to contain latest Covid-19 threat, the omicron variant
Omicron more contagious, less dangerous than Delta: Israeli scientist
Chandigarh reports first case of Delta Plus variant of Covid-19
Measures put in place for Delta work for Omicron variant too: WHO
-
China has reported a sudden flare-up of COVID-19 cases in Zhejiang Province which registered 138 locally-transmitted confirmed cases stated to be that of Delta strain "sub-lineage AY.4", prompting officials to bar millions of people in the eastern province from travelling outside.
Zhejiang Province has registered 138 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and one asymptomatic carrier between December 5-12, amid the latest COVID-19 resurgence, state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.
The report from Hangzhou, the provincial headquarters on Sunday said of the 138 in Zhejiang 44 cases were reported in Ningbo, 77 cases in Shaoxing and 17 cases were in the provincial capital of Hangzhou.
The whole-genome sequencing and analysis found that the cases in the three cities were caused by the Delta strain sub-lineage AY.4, which is stated to be more transmissible and carries a higher viral load than the original novel coronavirus, the report quoted an official with the Zhejiang provincial centre for disease control and prevention as saying.
Local authorities have imposed restrictions on public gatherings and travelling out of the province to prevent the virus from spreading further, it said. The province has a 64.6 million population.
On Monday in a separate report, the National Health Commission said the province has reported 74 new reported cases on Sunday alone. It is not clear whether they are new cases.
The Commission on Monday reported 80 cases in the country including 74 in Zhejiang, five in Inner Mongolia, and one in Shaanxi.
The spurt of coronavirus cases came ahead of the February 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics causing anxiety among the officials here.
China which has effectively curbed international travel has been reporting sporadic spurt of cases raising questions of its zero-case policy of coronavirus.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 99,780 in China since the virus broke out in Wuhan in 2019 till Sunday.
This included 1,381 patients still receiving treatment, of whom 27 were in severe condition.
A total of 93,763 patients had been discharged from hospitals on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus, it said in its Monday report.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU