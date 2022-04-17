China hiding real Covid deaths by masking cause of death: Report

-
ALSO READ
Hong Kong public gears up to vote as new election laws comes in effect
China seeks exit from 'zero Covid' and associated risks amid worst outbreak
Hong Kong independence activist Leung released from prison after 4 years
Hong Kong election under new law marks culmination of Beijing's campaign
Hong Kong Alliance hits back at Lam for striking group from firms' registry
-
Amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in China, Beijing is trying to hide the real death toll by masking the cause of death.
Citing Financial Times, Taiwan News reported that if someone dies after contracting COVID-19 but had, for example, cancer, heart disease, or diabetes at the time, Chinese hospitals would not classify the death as resulting from COVID-19, but as a chronic illness instead.
The faulty methodology was confirmed by Jin Dong-yan, a virologist at Hong Kong University.
"The numbers are not accurate, but Shanghai hospitals are not necessarily doing this on purpose. From the start, China had this method of recording deaths," he added.
The country has recorded a mere two deaths from more than 443,000 cases since March 1, both of which occurred in Jilin - a province bordering North Korea. Yet, according to a report, several people directly informed the Financial Times directly that their relatives in Shanghai had passed away after contracting the disease, reported Taiwan News.
The gap in reporting comes down to how Chinese authorities classify deaths. China's methodology for denoting the cause of death among those who have contracted COVID-19 is masking the true death toll of its latest Omicron wave, according to health experts interviewed by the Financial Times.
Meanwhile, official underreporting risks triggering another wave of criticism of Beijing's handling of the pandemic similar to the backlash over its mismanagement of the virus' initial outbreak when it first appeared in Wuhan in 2020 (then known as the "Wuhan virus"), reported Taiwan News.
Simmering discontent over Xi Jinping's war on Omicron is beginning to boil over from Shanghai to the rest of China.
Across China, cities are locking down their residents, supply lines are rupturing, and officials are scrambling to secure the movement of basic goods -- as its largest ever recorded outbreak of COVID-19 threatens to spiral into a national crisis of the government's own making.
At least 44 Chinese cities are under either a full or partial lockdown as authorities persist in trying to curb the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU