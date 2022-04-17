Malaysia reports 9,705 new coronavirus infections, 12 new deaths

reported 9,705 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 4,382,402, according to the health ministry.

There are 30 new imported cases, with 9,675 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further 12 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 35,409.

The ministry reported 14,346 new recoveries, bringing the total number of the cured and discharged to 4,238,471.

Among 108,522 active cases, 134 are being held in intensive care and 81 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 79,398 vaccine doses administered on Saturday alone, and 84.5 per cent of the population have received at least one dose. 80.2 per cent are fully vaccinated and 48.9 per cent have received boosters.

