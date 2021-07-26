Chinese mainland reports 40 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 40 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, including 39 in Jiangsu and one in Liaoning, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Also reported were 36 new imported cases, of which 18 were reported in Yunnan, eight in Guangdong, five in Fujian, two each in Inner Mongolia and Henan, and one in Beijing, Xinhua reported.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to Covid-19 were reported Sunday.

--IANS

int/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)