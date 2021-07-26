Chinese mainland reports 40 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases

-
ALSO READ
1 dead, 7 missing after coal and gas outburst in China's Henan mine
Chinese mainland reports 10 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases
Death toll from rainstorms in China's Henan province reaches 56, 5 missing
China steps up emergency rescue, disaster relief in rain-hit Henan
China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu in Jiangsu province
-
The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 40 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, including 39 in Jiangsu and one in Liaoning, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.
Also reported were 36 new imported cases, of which 18 were reported in Yunnan, eight in Guangdong, five in Fujian, two each in Inner Mongolia and Henan, and one in Beijing, Xinhua reported.
No new suspected cases or deaths related to Covid-19 were reported Sunday.
--IANS
int/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU