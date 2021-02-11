Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases

No new locally transmitted confirmed cases of Covid-19 were reported Wednesday across the Chinese mainland, the Health Commission said on Thursday.

Two new confirmed cases and one suspected case arriving from outside the mainland were reported on the same day, the commission said, the Xinhua news agency reported.

No new deaths related to the disease were reported, it added.

