JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 10,871,060; global tally past 107.8 mn
Business Standard

Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases

Wednesday also saw the discharge of 92 Covid-19 patients from hospitals following their recovery

Topics
China | Coronavirus | Coronavirus Vaccine

IANS  |  Beijing 

Medical staff at the Wuhan Red Cross Hospital in Wuhan on Jan. 25. Photographer: Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images
Medical staff at the Wuhan Red Cross Hospital in Wuhan on Jan. 25. Photographer: Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images

No new locally transmitted confirmed cases of Covid-19 were reported Wednesday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

Two new confirmed cases and one suspected case arriving from outside the mainland were reported on the same day, the commission said, the Xinhua news agency reported.

No new deaths related to the disease were reported, it added.

--IANS

int/rs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, February 11 2021. 07:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU