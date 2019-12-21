Citizenship law protests LIVE: Unrest continues, 6 killed in UP clashes
The Citizenship (Amendment) Act makes it easier for people from non-Muslim minorities in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who settled in India prior to 2015 to obtain Indian citizenship.
Police across India braced for another day of protests against the new citizenship law after clashes on Friday killed six people in Uttar Pradesh.
With the latest fatalities, the total number of deaths during the nationwide demonstrations, now in their second week, stands at 13, news agency Reuters reported.
