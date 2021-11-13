Climate talks resume, proposal on coal phaseout still on table

-
ALSO READ
Investors in fossil fuels announce plans to divest $39.2 trillion
Joe Biden's fossil fuel moves clash with pledges on climate change
Fossil fuels will be a bad word in decades to come: Oil Minister Pradhan
COP26: Little time, but 'mountain to climb' at UN climate talks
Climate change talks incomplete sans green energy focus: ISA's Ajay Mathur
-
Negotiators at the this year's UN climate talks pored over fresh proposals Saturday aimed at sealing a deal that could credibly be said to boost the world's efforts to tackle global warming.
British officials chairing the talks in Glasgow, Scotland, released new draft agreements on Saturday after telling delegates from almost 200 nations late Friday to go and get some rest as the official deadline passed.
A proposal for the overarching decision retains contentious language calling on countries to accelerate efforts towards the phase-out of unabated coal power and inefficient fossil fuel subsidies.
But in a new addition, the text says nations will recognise the need for support towards a just transition a reference to calls from those working in the fossil fuel industry for financial support as they wind down jobs and businesses.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday that he believed an ambitious outcome is in sight at the two-week talks, which are now in overtime.
In another proposal, countries are encouraged to submit new targets for emissions reduction for 2035 by 2025, and for 2040 by 2030, establishing a five-year cycle. Previously, developing countries were expected to do so only every 10 years.
Scientists say the world is not on track to achieve the 2015 Paris accord's ambitious goal of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) by the end of the century compared with pre-industrial times.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU