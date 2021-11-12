Journalists, activists stress on stronger laws for environment protection

-
ALSO READ
World Environment Day 2021: Theme, ecosystem restoration, pics, and more
Govt examining public comments on draft Consumer Protection (e-comm) Rules
Good guy to crook: Journalists' image in popular culture has changed
'Journalists entitled to protection': Supreme Court quashes sedition case
World Environment Day 2021: Restoring ecosystem and raising awareness
-
A two-day virtual training programme on environmental management for media personnel concluded at the Central Academy for State Forest Service here on Friday with veteran journalist Ramesh Menon calling for a greater degree of sensitivity on the part of policy makers to environmental issues such as climate change.
"India is talking much about climate change but doing little about it," Menon, who was awarded the Ram Nath Goenka Award for environmental journalism in 2006, said during the valedictory session of the programme.
He said sustainable development was the only way out and that development and environmental conservation must go hand-in-hand.
Earlier, the speakers underlined the need for stricter provisions in the Forest Conservation Act to ensure a higher degree of compliance.
Saving forest land from its use for non-forest activities is the fundamental purpose of the Forest Conservation Act, and it needs to be made stricter through proposed amendments, environmental lawyer Ritwik Dutta said.
Dutta, a former secretary of the National Green Tribunal Bar Association, said it is deplorable that several states in India, including Bihar and Jharkhand, still do not have a policy defining forest land.
He also expressed concern over India's poor ranking in environmental management. India stands 186th among 189 countries in the list.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU