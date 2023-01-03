JUST IN
Statement made by a minister cannot be attributed vicariously to govt: SC
Business Standard

Cloud a big game changer; tremendous momentum in its adoption: Nadella

Nadella, in his address, listed cloud and Artificial Intelligence (AI) as imperatives that can be helpful in driving economic growth

Topics
Cloud computing | Satya Nadella | artifical intelligence

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella on Tuesday said there is a tremendous momentum in cloud adoption, as he termed cloud a "big game changer".

Nadella, who is currently in India, addressed Microsoft Future Ready Leadership Summit in Mumbai on Tuesday.

He is also scheduled to visit Delhi and Bengaluru this week, and will be meeting key customers, startups, developers, educators and students during his India visit.

Nadella, in his address on Tuesday, listed cloud and Artificial Intelligence (AI) as imperatives that can be helpful in driving economic growth.

"Cloud has been a big game changer... cloud is in early-to-intermediate innings...," Nadella said and noted the "tremendous momentum in cloud adoption."

Hyderabad-born Nadella also lauded the way in which India is building public infrastructure.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 12:44 IST

