PM Narendra Modi condoles demise of Karnataka seer Siddheshwara Swamiji
India-US relationship can define 21st century: Congressman Ro Khanna
Business Standard

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the demise of Karnataka seer Siddheshwara Swamiji.

Siddheswara Swamiji breathed his last on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 81 years old.

"Paramapujya Sri Siddheshwara Swami Ji will be remembered for his outstanding service to society. He worked tirelessly for the betterment of others and was also respected for his scholarly zeal. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with his countless devotees. Om Shanti," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

Spiritual leader Siddheshwar Swamiji of Jnana Yogashram was often referred to as the 'Walking God of North Karnataka'.

Pertinent to mention, Siddheshwar Swamiji, in 2018, respectfully declined to accept the 'Padma Shri' award.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi then, the Vijayapura-born spiritualist, popularly known as Buddiji, wrote, "I am very grateful to the Government of India for awarding me the prestigious 'Padma Shri'. But will all respect to you and the government, I want to convey my unwillingness to accept the great award".

His preaching was often described as hard teachings delivered in a pleasant and enjoying manner.

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 08:02 IST

