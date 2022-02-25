Rallies, demonstrations and protest marches banned in Mumbai till March 8

-
ALSO READ
ED seeks 14-day custody of NCP leader Nawab Malik in money laundering case
MVA allies throw weight behind Nawab Malik over his questioning by ED
NCP ministers meet after Malik's arrest; Pawar to call on Maharashtra CM
Nawab Malik claims some 'official guests' to visit his residence tomorrow
Nawab Malik sent to ED custody till March 3 in money laundering case
-
Mumbai Police on Thursday prohibited the gathering of more than five persons for participation in rallies, demonstrations and protest marches till March 8.
The prohibitory orders issued under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) did not mention the reason.
But sources said the protests and counter-protests by political parties over NCP leader Nawab Malik's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate prompted the issuance of this order.
Marriage ceremonies, funerals, meetings of cooperative societies, organisations, events organised in clubs are exempted from prohibition.
Any march or peaceful rally which has police permission is also exempted.
The prohibition is also not applicable at theaters, cinema halls, places of public entertainment, courts, government offices, semi-government offices, schools, colleges, shops, other establishments, companies and factories.
Meanwhile, in a separate order, the police banned the use of paragliders, balloons, high-rise crackers and flash laser light beams in the areas under its jurisdiction between February 20 and April 20.
Any person violating the order, will be penalised under section 188 of the CrPC, the police said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU