CM Dhami visits Ankita Bhandari's home, assures justice to family
CM Dhami visits Ankita Bhandari's home, assures justice to family

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami met the parents of slain receptionist Ankita Bhandari at their Srikot village home in Pauri district and assured justice

Press Trust of India  |  Dehradun 

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday met the parents of slain receptionist Ankita Bhandari at their Srikot village home in Pauri district and assured justice.

The Uttarakhand chief minister also offered financial assistance to Bhandari's parents.

Dhami said the state government stood with the family, adding that it was committed to ensuring justice to Bhandari.

The matter will be heard in a fast track court and her killers would be given the harshest punishment, he said.

The accused have already been arrested and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) P Renuka Devi set up to probe into the case, Dhami said.

Legal action will also be taken against others involved in the case. No one will be spared, he added.

Local MLA and Cabinet minister Dhan Singh Rawat, Pauri District Magistrate VK Jogdande and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Yashwant Singh Chauhan accompanied the chief minister on his visit.

Bhandari (19) worked as a receptionist at a resort in Yamkeshwar of Pauri district. She was allegedly killed by resort owner Pulkit Arya and his two accomplices near Rishikesh for refusing to provide "special services" to the guests.

The incident sparked a massive public outrage in the state with people hitting the streets to demand the hanging of her killers.

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 21:07 IST

