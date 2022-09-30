JUST IN
ED files complaint against DoT official in disproportionate assets case
ED files complaint against DoT official in disproportionate assets case

ED has filed a prosecution complaint against a senior Department of Telecommunications officer and a few others before a special court in Kolkata under the PMLA in a disproportionate assets case

Enforcement Directorate | DoT | disproportionate assets

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a prosecution complaint against a senior Department of Telecommunications officer and a few others before a special court in Kolkata under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a disproportionate assets case.

The court has taken cognisance of the offence of money laundering in the prosecution complaint against Soumyendra Nath Banerjee, a former deputy director general, new technology, DoT, Kolkata, and a few others filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday, an ED statement said.

The ED initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the CBI, ACB, Kolkata for offences punishable under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

As per the charge-sheet filed by the CBI, ACB, Kolkata, Banerjee had allegedly amassed huge assets, beyond his known source of income, and was in a possession of disproportionate assets worth Rs 7.58 crore, the statement said.

The ED investigation revealed that Banerjee, during April 1, 2005 to June 1, 2013, while being posted and functioning in different capacities and posts under the Ministry of Telecommunication had allegedly acquired huge amounts in cash through "corrupt practices and by "abusing his official capacity" and afterwards the said cash amounts have been brought in the accounts of the companies floated by him by showing them as share allotment money.

Further, the said "ill-gotten money" have been used in purchasing shares, properties in Banerjee's name or in the name of his family members or his companies, the statement said.

The part amount of the said "ill-gotten money" has also been used for investment in another company, effectively controlled by him or his family members.

Properties worth Rs 6.32 crore were provisionally attached by the ED during the course of its investigation which were subsequently confirmed by the the Adjudication Authority, PMLA, the statement said, adding further investigation in the said case is in progress.

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 20:22 IST

