CM Neiphiu Rio demands removal of AFSPA from Nagaland after firing incident

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, on Monday demanded the removal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) from the state stating that the law has tarnished the image of the country.
"I have spoken to Union Home Minister, he is taking the matter very seriously. We have given financial assistance to affected families. We are asking the Central government to remove AFSPA from Nagaland. This law has tarnished the image of our country," Rio said after attending the funeral of civilians killed in the firing incident at Oting village in Nagaland's Mon district.
"The Centre has given an ex-gratia amount of Rs 11 lakh each and the state government has given Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased," the CM further said.
Meanwhile, a five-member Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation, including Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev, will be visiting Nagaland on Monday to meet the families of those who lost their lives and those who were injured in the firing incident.
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Sunday ordered a high-level probe into the reported killings of civilians.
Earlier on Saturday, some Naga youth were reportedly killed in Oting village of Mon district when they were allegedly fired at by security forces, who suspected them to be terrorists.
#WATCH Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio takes part in funeral service of civilians killed in an anti-insurgency operation that went awry in Oting, Mon district pic.twitter.com/dz7iRd1i54— ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2021
Reportedly, irked villagers torched vehicles of security forces and some people were reportedly shot when security forces opened fire to control the irate mob.
The Indian Army has expressed regret over the incident and said it is being investigated at the highest level.
A day after the incident, the Nagaland government on Sunday prohibited all mobile internet, data services, bulk SMS of all providers in the entire area of Mon district with immediate effect.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
