India, China troops clash along LAC in Tawang; minor injuries on both sides

Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed at a location along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the sector of on December 9, resulting in minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides, military sources said on Monday.

They said the Indian troops resolutely confronted the Chinese PLA soldiers.

"On December 9, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Sector which was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides," said a source.

The sources said both sides immediately disengaged from the area.

"As a follow up to the incident, our Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his (Chinese) counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity," the source said.

"In certain areas along the LAC in the Sector in there are areas of differing perception, wherein both sides patrol the area up to their claim lines. This has been the trend since 2006," the source said.

