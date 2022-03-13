Co-pilot killed in Army chopper crash in north Kashmir cremated in Jaipur

-
The mortal remains of Major Sankalp Yadav, who was killed in an Army helicopter crash in north Kashmir, were consigned to flames with full military honours here on Saturday.
Yadav, 29, was the co-pilot of the 'Cheetah' helicopter that crashed on Friday near the Line of Control in Gurez sector while undertaking a rescue sortie to evacuate a sick Border Security Force jawan deployed in the forward area in the mountainous region.
The helicopter's pilot was injured in the crash.
Yadav's mortal remains arrived at the Jaipur airport on Saturday. From there, they were taken to his residence in Nandpuri in a decorated truck.
Yadav's uncle said his death was not just a loss for his family but also for the nation.
"He was the pride of our family," Yadav's uncle said.
A large number of people paid floral tributes to Yadav and raised slogans like 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'.
Army officers also laid a wreath on behalf of the Army chief and the Army commander, according to defence spokesperson.
District administration officials and police officers also attended the young pilot's last rites that were conducted at the cremation ground at Ajmer Road.
