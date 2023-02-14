JUST IN
Business Standard

Coal minister Joshi asks CIL to remove bottlenecks to boost production

Minister of Coal and Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi on Tuesday urged coal companies to identify and remove production bottlenecks in order to further increase dry fuel production

Topics
Coal ministry | India energy demand | Energy demand in India

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The coal entrepreneurs seem to have cottoned on to the fact that there is no doomsday arriving for the sector anytime soon
The coal entrepreneurs seem to have cottoned on to the fact that there is no doomsday arriving for the sector anytime soon

Minister of Coal and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday urged coal companies to identify and remove production bottlenecks in order to further increase dry fuel production.

He said this while conducting a meeting to review dry fuel production from allocated blocks.

So far in this financial year, 92.3 million tonnes coal has been produced from 54 operational coal blocks.

The meeting was held with officials of Coal India Limited (CIL) at the company's headquarters in Kolkata, where officials of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) were also present.

"Chaired a meeting with officials of @CoalMinistry, @CoalIndiaHQ & @PRO_SCCL to review the company's performance in the Q4 of FY 2022-23," Joshi tweeted.

"Happy to note that CIL has not only achieved 100 per cent of targeted coal production up to January 2023, but also registered 15.2 per cent growth over last year," he tweeted further after the meeting.

Coal offtake by CIL has also been achieved 100 per cent of the target, with a 5.5 per cent growth over last year.

"Directed officials of SCCL to adhere to annual targets and encouraged the coal companies to further scale up coal supplies to thermal power plants," the minister tweeted further.

--IANS

ans/uk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 15:55 IST

