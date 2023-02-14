Police security not a right: Thane cops tell HC on MP Rajan Vichare's plea

A person is neither entitled to police protection as a matter of right nor can it be granted as a matter of course, the Police told the while justifying its decision to slash the security cover of MP Rajan Vichare, who belongs to the Uddhav Thackeray faction of .

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Thane, Shrikant Paropkari filed an affidavit on Tuesday in response to a petition filed by local MP Vichare seeking restoration of his security cover.

"A person is neither entitled to a police protection as a matter of right nor can it be granted a matter of course," the affidavit said.

It added that as per procedure, an inquiry is conducted and the extent of the threat is determined after which the police protection and duration are decided.

"In the present case, the security of the petitioner (Vichare) was reduced after following this procedure and the decision was taken at various levels such as a senior inspector, assistant commissioner of police, deputy commissioner of police, additional commissioner of police and the police commissioner," it said.

The affidavit said Vichare is currently provided with one policeman during the day and one at night as against the previous arrangement wherein two policemen per shift used to guard him.

The police said Vichare's contention that his security was reduced arbitrarily is baseless and lacked a valid reason or ground.

"The contention of the petitioner that his police protection has been deliberately reduced in order to cause harm to his life and property including his family members to be put in danger is absolutely incorrect and without any basis," the affidavit said.

A division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and P D Naik posted the matter for further hearing on February 21.

In his plea filed through advocate Nitin Satpute, Vichare had claimed that one of the two constables deployed to provide him security was removed in October last year.

Alleging danger to the lives of his family members, Vichare said that his security cover ought to be reinstated.

