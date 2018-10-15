Coal scam: Naveen Jindal, others get bail in money laundering case

A on Monday granted bail to industrialist and Congress leader and 14 others, accused of money laundering in a case pertaining to irregularities in the allocation of a Jharkhand coal block.

Special Judge Bharat Parashar granted the relief on a personal bond of Rs 100,000 and one surety of the like amount.

Besides Jindal, those granted relief are Ltd's then adviser Anand Goel, Mumbai's Essar Power Ltd's Executive Vice-Chairman Sushil Kumar Maroo, Nihar Stocks Ltd's Director BSN Suryanarayan, Mumbai-based KE International's Chief Financial Officer Rajeev Aggarwal and Gurgaon-based Green Infra's Vice-President Siddharth Madra.

Those arrayed as accused also include K Ramakrishna Prasad, Rajiv Jain and Gyan Swaroop Garg.

The case filed under the provisions of the (PMLA) pertains to the allocation of the Amarkonda Murgadangal coal block in Jharkhand.