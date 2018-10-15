News digest: Anti-profiteering norms, sexual harassment cases, and more

-
Anti-profiteering needs clarity: HUL
Hindustan Unilever (HUL), the country’s largest consumer goods company, has pressed for a clear set of anti-profiteering rules — the first time it has done so since receiving repeated notices in this respect. Read More
When a woman employed with a large multinational company in India reported a sexual harassment case, the accused was punished, but there were consequences for the victim too. She soon found herself the focus of office gossip and, on some occasions, was even made to feel guilty about the offender losing his job. Read More
Back to basics for CCI as its orders go awry
In a first of sorts for India’s regulators, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has begun to reopen some of its past orders and has hired 24 reputed institutions to conduct surveys to help it understand what constitutes a market. Read More
Chanda seeks more time to appear before Sebi
ICICI Bank’s former MD & CEO, Chanda Kochhar, has sought more time to appear before the Sebi for a personal hearing. Chanda has been issued show cause notice by the regulator for alleged violation of the code of conduct. The issue is not disclosing a potential conflict of interest arising out of business dealings between ICICI when she was its MD, Videocon Industries, and NuPower Renewables, a company run by her husband, Deepak Kochhar. Read More
SFIO may probe ICD defaults by IL&FS
The Serious Fraud Investigation Office is likely to probe irregularities in inter-corporate deposits (ICDs) related to Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services. Read More
