Cold day in Delhi; maximum temperature settles at 18.1 degrees Celsius

-
ALSO READ
Cold wave likely to hit north, northwest India over next 5 days: IMD
Delhi sees coldest Jan day in 9 yrs; max temperature plunges to 12.1 deg C
Third consecutive 'cold day' in Delhi, max temp six notches below normal
Delhi likely to witness cold day conditions; min temp drops to 6.3 deg C
Cold days to continue for 3-4 days in northwest, central India
-
Delhiites experienced a cold Friday with the maximum temperature settling five notches below the season's average at 18.1 degrees Celsius.
The national capital witnessed a cloudy morning and its minimum temperature was recorded at 10.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
Humidity levels in the city oscillated between 62 per cent and 97 per cent, it said.
The weather office has predicted partly cloudy skies for Saturday with moderate to dense fog in the morning. It also issued a yellow alert for Saturday, and said the city is like to receive very light rain or thundershowers on February 9.
The maximum and the minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 19 degrees Celsius and six degrees Celsius respectively, it added.
Delhi's air quality improved a bit due to the rains on Thursday. The 24-hour air quality index (AQI) read 152, which falls in the 'moderate' category. The AQI was in the 'poor' category in the morning.
The AQI of neighbouring Faridabad (171), Ghaziabad (122) Greater Noida (120), Gurugram (174) and Noida (117) was also recorded in the 'moderate' category.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
On Thursday, the city saw its maximum temperature going down by eight notches to 14.4 degrees Celsius, the coldest for the month in 19 years.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU