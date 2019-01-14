Cold wave intensifies in Delhi, air quality drops to 'very poor' on Monday

The overall index (AQI) deteriorated to 'very poor' category here on Monday as a thick blanket of descended over the capital.

Delhi's was docking at 386 in the morning, according to System of and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

As per (MeT), the minimum temperature in will be 7 degree Celsius while maximum temperature is expected to hover around 20 degree Celsius.

The wind speed in will be 9 km/hr and the humidity will oscillate between 70 per cent and 77 per cent.

lowered visibility in the capital and surrounding areas, due to which as many as 12 trains are running late.

Inadequate nutrition and exposure to cold wave have forced the homeless in to seek refuge in night shelters.

While the capital region is reeling under the intense cold wave, fresh snowfall was witnessed in parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Snow clearing operations are currently underway in Rajouri district.