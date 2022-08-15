Comedian Raju Srivastava continues to be on life support in ICU of AIIMS

Popular comedian-actor Raju Srivastava continues to be critical and on life support in the intensive care unit of here, hospital sources said Monday.

Srivastava was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here after he suffered a on August 10. The 58-year-old stand-up comic underwent an angioplasty the same day.

"His condition remains critical. (There is) no improvement. He continues to be on life support," the source told PTI.

Last Friday, Srivastava's family released a statement on his official Instagram page, saying his condition was "stable" and requested people to "ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated".

A familiar face in the entertainment industry since the 1980s, Srivastava catapulted to fame after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005.

Srivastava has featured in Hindi films such as "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Baazigar", the remake of "Bombay to Goa" and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya". He is also the chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.

