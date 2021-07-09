Committed to creating linkages between skilling, employment: Pradhan

-
-
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday assumed charge of the skill development and entrepreneurship ministry and said he is committed to creating linkages between skilling and employment.
"We are committed to strengthen the skilling efforts of the ministry and equipping the youth with necessary skills to prepare them for Future of Work, and creating linkages between skilling and employment," he said.
Rajeev Chandrasekhar also took charge as the Minister of State in the ministry.
