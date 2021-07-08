Fire breaks out at CBI office due to short circuit, no damage to property

A broke out inside the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) building in New on Thursday due to a short circuit in the generator.

According to a officer, smoke emanating was due to a short circuit in the generator in the building. After a while, an automatic sprinkler system was activated.

The functioning of the office will be restored in some time, the officer said.

No damage to property was reported.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)