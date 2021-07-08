Fire breaks out at CBI office due to short circuit, no damage to property

-
ALSO READ
Vyapam scam: CBI court frames charges against 33 accused
Unnao: Murder case registered, no apparent injury marks on girls found dead
DFI to get direct access to Reserve Bank of India's funding facilities
DFI goes back to the future: Will changes boost infra funding in India?
DFI employees may get shield against 'ill-informed' probe, prosecution
-
A fire broke out inside the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) building in New Delhi on Thursday due to a short circuit in the generator.
According to a CBI officer, smoke emanating was due to a short circuit in the generator in the CBI building. After a while, an automatic sprinkler system was activated.
The functioning of the office will be restored in some time, the CBI officer said.
No damage to property was reported.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU