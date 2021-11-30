Concerned over new Covid variant, Madhya Pradesh reviews preparedness

-
Concerned over the new Covid-19 variant -- Omicron -- Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday directed the concerned officials in all the districts of the state to remain vigilant.
The Chief Minister directed the officials to review their preparations to combat a possible third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
During a virtual meeting with the district collectors, commissioners and inspector generals of police (IGPs), Chouhan directed them to start questioning people found without wearing masks at public places.
He directed the officials to ensure that all the Covid protocols prescribed by the Union Health Ministry are followed in all the districts to avoid a possible third wave of the pandemic.
He said that for the last few days, the state has been witnessing slight surge in daily Covid cases, especially in Bhopal and Indore.
"People comming from overseas should be screened and if they are found showing any symptoms of the new variant, they should be isolated. We should be alert to meet the challenges at any stage," Chouhan said.
The officials have been directed to check all the oxygen plants set up in view of a possible third wave of the pandemic.
The Chief Minister said that he will hold a meeting on crisis management at 10 am on December 1.
The moves came after a woman, who travelled to Jabalpur from Botswana, has reportedly remained untraceable so far.
Last week, the state government had lifted all the Covid restrictions.
