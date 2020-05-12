Concessional tickets only for students, patients, Divyangjans: Railways

The Ministry of Railways on Monday said that no concessional Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) and Passenger Reservation System (PRS) tickets for all categories of passengers except students, four categories of Divyangjans and 11 categories of patients shall be issued in the view of a health advisory for Covid-19.

"In view of health advisory issued regarding Covid-19 and to discourage passengers from undertaking non-essential travel, it has been decided, as a special case, that no concessional Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) and Passenger Reservation System (PRS) tickets for all categories of passengers except students, 4 categories of Divyangjan and 11 categories of patients shall be issued," the ministry said.





will resume passenger train operations from May 12, nearly after two months the services were stopped due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.

Initially, the Railways will run 15 pairs of trains and bookings for 15 passenger trains started from 6 pm on Monday.

"These trains will be run as special trains from New Delhi station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad, and Jammu Tawi.

Only online e-ticketing will be done through IRCTC website or through mobile application.