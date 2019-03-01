Conductor Santiago Lusardi Girelli isn't afraid to experiment and innovate

Ten minutes into a choral concert in the pale-gold church of St Francis of Assisi in Old Goa, the audience is about to erupt into claps when Santiago Lusardi Girelli signals for a pause.

The conductor then continues to sway and punctuate the air for the next half hour, guiding the roughly 50-member choir through dramatic shifts in the mood and pace of the piece being performed: the Misatango, a misa (Latin for “mass”) composition that features an unexpected amalgam of vintage tango and church music. When his hands fall quietly to his sides at the end, the viewers, who had ...