Cong to stage protests in Gujarat on June 17 against Delhi Police action

The will stage protests across on Friday condemning the action at the AICC headquarters, a party leader said on Wednesday.

president Jagdish Thakor alleged the raided the AICC office in Delhi at the behest of the BJP-led Centre to stop the party workers from protesting against the questioning of Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate.

personnel forcibly entered our AICC headquarters today and beat up party workers and leaders. While many of our leaders were held up inside the office, Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel were stopped from meeting detained workers at the police station. This is BJP's tactics to intimidate us, Thakor told reporters.

He alleged that the issuance of summons to Rahul Gandhi by the ED is the BJP's strategy to divert the people's attention from other burning issues, such as international relations, inflation and unemployment.

We have sought the Governor's appointment tomorrow to make a representation about this police atrocity on our leaders in Delhi. On Friday, will stage demonstrations in all the major cities in Gujarat against the police action, the Congress leader said.

Senior Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia alleged that this is the first time when AICC headquarters was attacked.

Though the Britishers had banned Congress, they never entered the Congress office. Instead of applying force on the country's own citizens, the BJP should use it on terrorists in Kashmir and on China, said Modhwadia during a press conference.

The Congress has alleged that some Delhi police personnel forcibly entered its headquarters and beat up party workers and leaders on Wednesday as the party staged protests against the questioning of Gandhi by the ED.

