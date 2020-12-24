Congress announces alliance with Left parties for Bengal elections

-
The Congress high command has given its nod for an alliance with Left parties for the West Bengal Assembly election next year.
Bengal Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhry said, "Today the Congress High command has formally approved the electoral alliance with the Left parties for the impending election in West Bengal."
In the last polls in 2016, the Congress fought in alliance with the Left parties and secured 44 seats to emerge as the second largest party. However, half of its MLAs have since joined the Trinamool.
However, it is not clear how many seats the Congress will contest but party sources say Congress wants a fair share in the seat sharing agreement.
Bengal Congress in-charge Jitin Prasada said talks on seat sharing will begin but the party will fight with full force to restore the pride of Bengal which is being "destroyed by the BJP and TMC".
In Bengal, the Congress faces a formidable challenge from the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP, which is fast emerging as a force to reckon with in the poll-bound state.
The 294-member Bengal Assembly will go to the polls next year. While the Trinamool Congress has the challenge to retain power, the Congress also has to retain its ground in the state.
The Congress is also up against an upbeat BJP which has made inroads in the state after winning 18 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 general election. The Congress was in a dilemma over whether to go with the Left or the Trinamool.
But its state leaders have been talking to the Left informally and holding programmes in the state simultaneously.
