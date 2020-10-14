Left-Cong talks on seat-sharing for 2021 Bengal polls to begin next week

-
ALSO READ
Cong ready to tie up with Left in West Bengal, defeat communalism: Adhir
Leaders across political spectrum in Bengal condole Somen Mitra's death
BJP will create history in West Bengal Assembly elections: Mukul Roy
West Bengal holds single day monsoon session, adjourned sine die
Guv Dhankar will be in driver's seat if TMC performs below par in polls
-
Talks between the Left and the
Congress over sharing of seats for the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections will begin next week, their leaders said on Wednesday.
The Left and the Congress have hit the roads together over the last one year on several issues, opposing the TMC government in the state and the BJP-led government at the Centre.
"Now, this is the time to take forward this alliance to its logical conclusion, and that is sharing of seats for the elections. The preliminary talks will begin next week," state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told PTI
"The TMC and the BJP are trying to polarise the state on communal lines, and it is the duty of the Left and the Congress to provide a third alternative," he said.
The two sides want to begin the talks as early October for the elections likely to be held in April-May next year to avoid last-minute "hiccups", he said.
"The talks are being started now so that there are no problems at the last moment. We struck a seat-sharing deal for the 2016 assembly elections but it was half-baked. During the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, we couldn't stitch an alliance as the talks failed at the last moment," Chowdhury said.
The Left-Congress tie-up bagged 76 seats in the 294- member assembly in 2016.
Senior Congress leader and MP Pradip Bhattacharya, who is the chairman of the newly-formed coordination committee, along with Chowdhury and the state's Leader of Opposition Abdul Mannan will lead the talks with the Left parties, according to sources in Bidhan Bhawan.
"The party's district presidents and office-bearers of the state committee have been asked to submit reports about strengths and weakness of the organisation in their districts," a senior state Congress leader said.
Left Front chairman Biman Bose recently had a telephonic conversation with Chowdhury and had urged him to initiate the talks as early as possible, said sources in the CPI(M).
In a tweet, Chowdhury urged Congress and Left Front leaders not to pay heed to "canards" being spread against the alliance.
"In the next election, the Left-Congress alliance will fight against the TMC and the BJP to form a government in Bengal. Attempts are being made to create confusion over the alliance in various ways. Friends in the Congress and the Left, please do not pay heed to any such propaganda," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU