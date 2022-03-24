Congress calls meeting on Saturday to discuss organisational elections

Congress has called a meeting of General Secretaries and in-charges on Saturday to discuss a range of issues including organizational elections.

All India Congress Committee General Secretaries and in-charges will be present at the meeting which will be chaired by General Secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal.

The Agenda for the meeting includes, "Special Membership Drive, Organizational Elections and Planning agitational programmes."

The so-called G-23 leaders of the Congress party has been pushing internal reforms including organizational elections in the party.

Congress leader on Tuesday met G23 leaders Anand Sharma, Manish Tewari and Vivek Tankha at her residence in New Delhi as part of her efforts to resolve the deepening rift within the party after the poll rout of Congress in fives states in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

While G-23 leaders pressing for organizational changes, is learnt to have said in the meeting that the requisite measures will be taken after the August-September elections for party president.

Quoting Sonia, sources said, "By August-September, the election for party's president will be over. Focus on that. I can make changes only to a certain extent by then."

Congress faced a debacle in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand Goa, Manipur and Punjab that recently went to the polls.

Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat are due for assembly polls later this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)