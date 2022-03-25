Congress leader Thalekunnil Basheer passes away at 79 in Kerala

-
Veteran Kerala Congress leader Thalekunnil Basheer passed away at his residence here on Friday morning. He was 79.
Often referred to as the 'soft face' of the party, Basheer was confined to his house on account of his failing health over the past few years.
He was also a two-time Lok Sabha member, served one term in the Upper House and won the state Legislative Assembly.
Basheer, the brother-in-law of the legendary evergreen Kerala actor Prem Nazir, had resigned from his Assembly seat to enable A.K.Antony contest after he was sworn in as the chief Minister in 1977, replacing K.Karunakaran.
Apart from being a lawmaker, he also occupied key party posts including that of the vice-president of its Kerala unit and president of the Thiruvananthapuram unit of the party.
His last rites would be performed here on Saturday and before that, the body would be placed at various offices for party workers to pay tributes to him.
