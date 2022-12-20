JUST IN
Congress MP Khaleque says Messi was born in Assam, gets trolled on Twitter
Congress MP Khaleque says Messi was born in Assam, gets trolled on Twitter

Congress Lok Sabha MP Abdul Khaleque was brutally trolled on social media after claiming in a tweet that Argentine football legend Lionel Messi was born in 'Assam'

Assam | Indian National Congress | Messi

ANI 

Congress MP Abdul Khaleque
Congress Lok Sabha MP Abdul Khaleque (Photo: Official Twitter Handle)

Congress Lok Sabha MP Abdul Khaliq was brutally trolled on social media on Monday after claiming in a tweet that Argentine football legend Lionel Messi, who led his country to the FIFA World Cup title on Sunday, was born in 'Assam'.

The Congress leader had taken to Twitter to congratulate Messi on the spectaculat World Cup victory over France but deleted his tweet in the face of heavy trolling.

After deleting his tweet, Khaleque said people should check his timeline before spreading 'rumours'.

"Before spreading rumours, I request all to check the timeline of my Twitter handle and the official Facebook page," he said in another tweet.

However, in a telephonic conversation with ANI, close sources to Abdul Khaliq said the Congress leader tweeted about Messi's 'Assam connection' after coming across some news items on Facebook and some other media.

Earlier, Khaleque had tweeted, "Congratulations from the core of heart. We are proud of you for your Assam connection."

Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup downing France 4-2 on penalties, after the two teams were locked at 3-3 at the time of extra time.

Messi scored two goals while French striker Kylian Mbappe picked up a hat-trick in a losing cause.

Argentina won its third World Cup and its first since 1986.

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 08:32 IST

