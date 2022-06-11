Congress mulls action against Kuldeep Bishnoi for cross-voting in RS polls

-
ALSO READ
Bhupinder Hooda front runner for PCC chief in Haryana amid change of guard
Hooda meets Tikait, says Chintan Shivir to be held on farmers' issues
Congress MP Deepender Hooda demands fair probe into Haryana mining mishap
Ghulam Azad, other G-23 leaders to meet Sonia Gandhi, Rahul soon
ED raids house of Punjab CM's nephew in illegal sand mining case
-
The Congress is mulling action against Kuldeep Bishnoi for cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha polls which led to party candidate in Haryana Ajay Maken's defeat, sources said here on Saturday.
Two Congress MLAs cross-voted in Haryana as the party candidate got only 29 votes out of 31 and independent backed by BJP Kartikeya Sharma defeated him with a slight margin.
Congress state in-charge Vivek Bansal has spoken to party leadership regarding the action. Bishnoi, meanwhile, tweeted a cryptic message which read: "I have the capability to crush snakes' hood, do not leave the jungle in the fear of snakes."
Bishnoi was upset with the party after he was denied state President post and had said he will only take a decision after meeting Rahul Gandhi but the meeting did not take place.
The loss in Haryana has put Bhupinder Singh Hooda in a tight spot and party leadership is likely to take a view on it as he had promised to win the seat for the party. Only Rajasthan CM could create a miracle for the party winning all the three seats.
BJP nominee Krishan Lal Panwar and Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma emerged victorious. Earlier, the two had written to the EC alleging that Congress MLAs -- Kiran Choudhary and B.B. Batra -- showed their ballot papers to unauthorised persons after marking them, but the EC rejected their objections and counting was restarted.
Of the 90 members in the Haryana Assembly, 89 cast their votes, officials said. Independent legislator Balraj Kundu abstained from voting.
--IANS
miz/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU