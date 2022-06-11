Security forces find suspected IED in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

Security forces on Saturday detected a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) along a highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said here.

They said a bomb disposal squad has reached the spot along the Srinagar-Baramulla highway, and the device would be detonated.

"Security forces detected a suspected IED kept in a bag on the roadside at Bulgam Hygam Tarzoo area of the north Kashmir district," an official said.

