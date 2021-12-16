Congress protests outside UP Assembly, demands MoS Teni's resignation

-
ALSO READ
Lakhimpur Kheri: Union minister's son Ashish Mishra contracts dengue
LS adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar over SIT report on Lakhimpur violence
'Incidents' at Lakhimpur: Nobody won after the violence in the tiny hamlet
Lakhimpur violence: 'Yogi promised Ram Rajya, party workers running amok'
MoS Home Ajay Mishra meets Shah, first time after Lakhimpur violence
-
Congress MLAs on Thursday protested outside the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly demanding the resignation of Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra 'Teni' whose son Ashish Mishra is an accused in Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which 8 people were killed including four farmers.
"We will demand MoS Home's resignation in Vidhan Sabha too," said UP Congress chief and MLA Ajay Kumar Lallu.
The MLAs also held a protest march from the Gandhi statue at GPO to the Vidhan Sabha.
Earlier on Wednesday, the MoS lost his temper and hurled abuses at a journalist when asked about charges against his son Ashish, who is in jail in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident that took place on October 3.
A visibly irked minister was also seen attempting to hit the journalist but was prevented by people around him.
Notably, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case on Tuesday termed the Lakhimpur violence that led to the death of eight people as "a pre-planned conspiracy".
Local farmers had blamed Ajay Kumar Mishra 'Teni' and his son Ashish for the violence that claimed the lives of four farmers and a local journalist among others during a farmers' protest. Allegedly, they were mowed down by a vehicle that was part of the convoy of the minister in Lakhimpur Kheri. Videos were being circulated on social media, where a Mahindra Thar was seen knocking down protesters from behind.
The minister and his son have denied the charges.
Ashish Mishra and several others have been booked for murder.
The development comes as Opposition leaders clamour for the dismissal of the minister from his post over the violence.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU