MoS Home Ajay Mishra meets Shah, first time after Lakhimpur violence

Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra on Wednesday met Home Minister Amit Shah, for the first time since a murder case was registered against his son for allegedly mowing down four farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, sources said.
Mishra, union minister of state for home, came to his first-floor office in the North Block and stayed for about half an hour.
After doing a few official works, Mishra left the North Block, the sources said.
The minister then visited the residence of Shah where he closeted for about half an hour.
Mishra is understood to have briefed the home minister about the Sunday's incident in his home district of Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh.
Police have registered a murder case against Ashish Mishra, the son of Ajay Kumar Mishra, and several others over the death of the farmers in the Sunday's incident.
The minister has denied the allegations by the farmers' unions that his son was in one of the cars.
He said he has evidence to show that his son was at an event being held elsewhere.
#WATCH MoS Ajay Mishra Teni at Ministry of Home Affairs, North Block in Delhi pic.twitter.com/ONNQILY80P— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2021
According to his version, a vehicle, carrying BJP workers, turned turtle after protesters pelted stones at it. The farmers came under the vehicle and died, he had said.
Four occupants of the car were then pulled out and beaten to death allegedly by protestors.
