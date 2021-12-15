LS adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar over SIT report on Lakhimpur violence

-
ALSO READ
Lakhimpur Kheri: Union minister's son Ashish Mishra contracts dengue
'Incidents' at Lakhimpur: Nobody won after the violence in the tiny hamlet
Lakhimpur violence: 'Yogi promised Ram Rajya, party workers running amok'
Lakhimpur Kheri: Priyanka reiterates demand for resignation of MoS Teni
Lakhimpur violence: Farmers to observe 'Shaheed Kisan Diwas' on October 12
-
Lok Sabha proceedings on Wednesday were adjourned till 2 pm amid vociferous Opposition protests over the findings of the SIT report on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh.
Opposition members also demanded sacking of Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni whose son Ashish Mishra is an accused in the case.
As soon as the House met for the day, Opposition members started their protests by shouting slogans and displaying placards.
Amid the din, at least four questions as well as supplementaries were taken up.
Speaker Om Birla repeatedly told the protesting members to allow the Question Hour to function and keep the good traditions of the House. He also said that disturbing the proceedings was not a good practice.
On Tuesday, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence told a court that the killing of four farmers and a journalist was a "pre-planned conspiracy".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU