LS adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar over SIT report on Lakhimpur violence

proceedings on Wednesday were adjourned till 2 pm amid vociferous Opposition protests over the findings of the SIT report on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh.

Opposition members also demanded sacking of Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni whose son Ashish Mishra is an accused in the case.

As soon as the House met for the day, Opposition members started their protests by shouting slogans and displaying placards.

Amid the din, at least four questions as well as supplementaries were taken up.

Speaker Om Birla repeatedly told the protesting members to allow the Question Hour to function and keep the good traditions of the House. He also said that disturbing the proceedings was not a good practice.

On Tuesday, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence told a court that the killing of four farmers and a journalist was a "pre-planned conspiracy".

