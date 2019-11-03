JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

EESL urges Delhi govt to exempt electric vehicles from odd-even scheme
Business Standard

Congress says WhatsApp alerted Priyanka Gandhi over suspected phone hack

The party, however, did not say exactly when Gandhi received the message

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
File Photo: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra | PTI

The Congress on Sunday claimed that senior party leader Priyanka Gandhi had received a message from WhatsApp informing her that her phone was suspected to have been hacked.

The party, however, did not say exactly when Gandhi received the message.

"I want to tell that Priyanka Gandhi also received a similar message from WhatsApp around the same time," Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, responding to a question about Praful Patel and Mamata Banerjee receiving messages from the Facebook-owned messaging platform.

Gandhi received the message around the same time when WhatsApp was sending similar messages to those whose phones were allegedly hacked, Surjewala said.
First Published: Sun, November 03 2019. 16:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU